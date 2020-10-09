62 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Shai T. Wright, 147 Timberhill Drive, Apt. F, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Tericka Taylor, 240 Washington St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of assault, and one count each of harassment with bodily substance, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct.

Cody Nicholas Hibbard, 884 Gordon Smith Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Dominic M. Conner, 1109 Morado Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Jaclyn Marie Goforth, 3808 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Darrick J.M. Jones, 1435 Welsh Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Savannah Givens, 906 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of attempted obstructing justice.

Cody T. Brewer, 320 Lockwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Gary Eugene Hartman, 31 Pan Am Way, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Justin S. Lunsford, 224 Race St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and cruelty to companion animal.

Carl Smith, 1993 Hummingbird Circle, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin (direct) and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

William Stief, 8510 Hart Road, Mentor; indicted on two counts of possession of hashish (direct).

Christopher John Hair, 8634 Beckett Point Drive, West Chester; certified back to the lower court on one count each of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and seat belt required.

Zachary T. Clenney, 2058 Casa Loma Drive, Fairfield; indicted on 12 counts of rape (direct) , two counts of rape and gross sexual imposition (direct), and one count each of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Diana Renee Bauer, 2666 Tylesville Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Tyler Watkins, 3411 McFarlan Road, Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, receipt of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, and trafficking in Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Julia Kay Jones, 1940 Fairfax Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, tampering with evidence (direct), and petty theft.

Jacob Daniel Easterling, 1722 Flemming Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Terry Brown, 619 College Ave., Apt. 3, Oxford; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal trespass.

Brian J. VanPatten, 5032 College Corner Pike, #27, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

James Everett Jones, 108 Silverleaf Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Mitchell D. Epperson, 7425 Joan Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Stephen T. Farkas, 1028 Azel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Jeffrey Powell Burress, 204 N. 20th St., Richmond, In.; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Shane Michael Bunch, 5660 Wayne Milford Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, and criminal trespass.

Luke D. Buchanan, 4774 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Shawn D. Jett, 1637 Highwater Road, Ludlow, Ky.; certified back to the lower court on one count of possession of marijuana (direct).

Tristan Allen Lane Brewer, 631 Woodlawn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tonya Dennis, 626 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Dakota A. West, 421 Harrison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Raymond Ledell Jones, 907 8th Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability (direct), carrying concealed weapons, assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Der Reese Q. Griffin, 4604 Williamsburg Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Richard W. Simpson, 630 St. Clair Ave., Apt. 11, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Willmin A. Perez, Jr., 828 Buckeye St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of rape (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Cody Craig Weaver, 2631 Worchester Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, using weapons while intoxicated, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, criminal damaging or endangering, and resist arrest.

James Ryan Bennett, 5234 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jennifer Johnson, 8490 South Drive, Maineville; indicted on seven counts of misuse of credit cards, and one count of grand theft.

Luke Goshorn, 460 Lake Shore Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Diego Perez-Colon, 8945 NW 150th Terrace, Hialeah, Fl.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possessing criminal tools.

Carl C. Honorable, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Shannon Kelcey Davis, 6555 Goshen Road, Goshen; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Ronald L. Hiles, 30 Brighten St., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

John Wayne Sandlin, 1620 Central Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Harry James Garlough, 244 Elm St., Leetonia; indicted on six counts of abduction, three counts of rape and felonious assault, and one count of domestic violence.

Dalton Michael Brown, 180 Sells Road, Apt. Q3, Lancaster; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kari Jean Apfelbeck, 1402 Park Brook Drive, Centerville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jody Dupree Tucker, 4500 Shannon Blvd., Union City, Ga.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Jessica R. Stultz, 4511 North Shore Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed Metabolite of a controlled substance.

James Max Randall Herren, 237 Lynn Camp School Road, Corbin, Ky.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly K. Malott, 5608 Zoar Road, Lot 14, Morrow; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Watts, 737 Clark St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Michele Cupp, LKA: 2922 Plymouth St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Thomas Jackson Johnson, 310 Quiet Meadows, Youngsville, La.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Deshaun Christian Hunter, 1654 Burbark Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Sandra Myers, 936 Franklin Commons Circle, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Samantha Jo Day, 208 Gershwin Road, Centerville; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Timothy W. Walker, 1437 Old Lane Ave., Apt. 1, Kettering; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, falsification, resisting arrest, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jonathon Daniel Byers, 5310 Bardes Road, Room 108, Mason; indicted on one count of failure to register.

Tyvaughn Nelson, 4811 Kingshills Drive, Apt. C, Columbus; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Tyler J, Moore, 8452 Island Pines Place, Maineville; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and violating a protection order.

Xavier Fox, 2616 Short Vine St., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in L.S.D., possessing criminal tools, and possession of L.S.D.

Tommy Eugene Abner, 250 S. Nelson Ave., Lot 79, Wilmington; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed Metabolite of a controlled substance.