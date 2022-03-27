Oxford police on Green Beer Day mostly deal with noise violations, underage drinkers

He was handcuffed and placed under arrest for offenses concerning underage persons, disorderly conduct and intoxication, also known as public urination.

He was described as completely cooperative and the handcuffs were removed with the note in the report that he remained alongside the officer and never became irate or unreasonable. He did not appear to have overindulged or present a danger to himself. He was released on his own recognizance.

The two cans of beer were taken as evidence.

At approximately 3:13 that afternoon, an officer and a detective were responding to a noise complaint in the 300 block of East Vine Street. As the officer entered the rear of the residence a female holding a can in her hand turned so the officer could not see it.

She was approached and asked her age, to which she replied 21, producing an Illinois driver’s license the officer recognized as fake. She insisted it was real and she was 21 but in a check with dispatch, it did not return as legitimate.

She then handed over her legitimate Ohio license, showing her to be 18 years of age and she was identified as a Miami student.

The fake license was logged into property and she was charged with offenses concerning underage persons and prohibitions.

Late that evening, at approximately 11:21 p.m. an officer on West Church Street at the intersection of North Beech saw a male yelling at a residence and then kick a parking meter. After kicking the meter, he began to walk away and was stopped near the North Main Street intersection.

He was asked for identification and as he was reaching inside his wallet, the officer noticed the backside of an ID. The male produced a Massachusetts license but a check with dispatch showed him to be 19. He was placed in handcuffs and told the arrest was for kicking the parking meter, looking as if he wanted to destroy it. The officer had noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

The officer conducted a search incident to arrest and found a fictitious Massachusetts driver’s license. The male was cited for disorderly conduct, offenses involving underage persons and prohibitions and transported to his on-campus residence hall, where he was released.

The fictitious license was entered into evidence.