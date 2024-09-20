Breaking: Butler Tech student hospitalized after being hit in crosswalk near Lakota West High School

By Felicia Jordan – WCPO
31 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TWP. — A student is in the hospital after being hit by a driver while crossing the street near Lakota West High School Friday morning, according to West Chester spokesperson Barb Wilson.

A Lakota Local Schools spokesperson said the student attends Butler Tech. A crash report obtained by WCPO says the student is 17 years old.

“West Chester Township police are investigating so I cannot comment any further about the accident at this time,” reads a statement from the district spokesperson. “We are keeping the student and their family in our thoughts and hoping for the best possible outcome.”

Wilson said the crash happened on West Chester Road between Mulhauser and Union Centre, near Lakota West.

Wilson said the student was in a marked crosswalk with flashing lights when they were hit. Following the crash, West Chester officials said the student was conscious, but their specific injuries are unknown.

The crash report says the driver involved was heading west on West Chester Road toward Union Centre Blvd when they hit the teen, who was in the marked crosswalk.

“Independent witnesses stated the crosswalk lights were flashing,” West Chester police wrote in the report.

The driver involved in the crash stopped, according to West Chester officials.

Felicia Jordan