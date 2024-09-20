Butler Tech student hospitalized after being hit in crosswalk near Lakota West High School

“West Chester Township police are investigating so I cannot comment any further about the accident at this time,” reads a statement from the district spokesperson. “We are keeping the student and their family in our thoughts and hoping for the best possible outcome.”

Wilson said the crash happened on West Chester Road between Mulhauser and Union Centre, near Lakota West.

Wilson said the student was in a marked crosswalk with flashing lights when they were hit. Following the crash, West Chester officials said the student was conscious, but their specific injuries are unknown.

The crash report says the driver involved was heading west on West Chester Road toward Union Centre Blvd when they hit the teen, who was in the marked crosswalk.

“Independent witnesses stated the crosswalk lights were flashing,” West Chester police wrote in the report.

The driver involved in the crash stopped, according to West Chester officials.