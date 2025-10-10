Butler Tech, Miami unveils fast-track teacher training for local teens

Starting next year, Butler Tech students will begin their teacher education pathway in high school, earning college credit to continue seamlessly into Miami’s teacher preparation program, an aligned effort by both institutions, said Butler Tech’s top official.

“The future of education depends on how we prepare the next generation of teachers,” said William Sprankles, Butler Tech superintendent.

“By partnering with Miami University, Butler Tech is helping to build a stronger, more sustainable educator workforce for our region. This pathway not only benefits students but also supports schools, families, and communities by ensuring that classrooms are filled with passionate, well-prepared teachers,” said Sprankles.

Amity Noltemeyer, dean of Miami’s College of Education, Health, and Society (EHS), said early introduction to college-level education courses and K-12 field experiences will prepare students for success as they transition into a university-level educator preparation program.

“This initiative offers several key benefits for EHS and Miami University,” Noltemeyer said. “It strengthens the educator pipeline by identifying and supporting future teachers early in their academic path — an important step given current and projected teacher shortages.”

Noltemeyer also stressed the initiative will increase access by lowering the overall time and cost to earn a teaching degree. It also builds on strong existing institutional partnerships.

In recent years Butler Tech and Miami have entered into a series of joint agreements focused on combining the career school system and Butler County’s largest university and employer.

“Ultimately, initiatives like this help us recruit engaged and well-prepared students, support the regional education workforce, and offer a forward-thinking response to the teacher shortage,” Noltemeyer said.

The Butler Tech to Miami Pathway Addendum for Teacher Education Programs begins in the 2026-2027 academic year, officials noted in a shared announcement, but recruitment and applications for local teens begins later this fall.

Miami Regionals and Butler Tech announced last fall a similar partnership for a 1+3 Nursing Model, which allows Butler Tech students to complete their first year of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing while still in high school.

“These pathways show Butler Tech’s commitment to preparing students early for meaningful careers,” Sprankles said. “By connecting our high school students directly to Miami’s programs, we’re building bridges that make careers accessible and rewarding.”

Students at Butler Tech who maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher are guaranteed admission into one of the Miami teacher education pathways: enrolling directly at the Oxford campus; beginning at the Hamilton Regional campus and later transitioning to Oxford; completing the degree fully at the Hamilton campus in the Regional Primary Education Cohort; or pursuing the Prekindergarten Education program online.

Most students who pursue one of the bachelor degree pathways are anticipated to complete their time at Miami in three years, said Miami officials.