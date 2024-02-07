Butler Tech, Miami unveil $10 million job training hub plan

“This marks an important moment in Butler Tech history and career tech education,” Jon Graft, superintendent and CEO of Butler Tech, said in a release. “Butler Tech and Miami University are collaborating to build the future of public education in the United States. Students will obtain the greatest return on investment for their education, while businesses can access the most qualified, competent and experienced students in the industry.”

The plan calls for Miami to acquire the Vora Technology Park to house the new hub, subject to the approval of Ohio’s Controlling Board.

Butler Tech will sign a 40-year lease on the space, benefiting from $8 million in federal ARPA funds from the Butler County Board of Commissioners to establish the hub.

The city of Hamilton will contribute $2.5 million for the effort, and the partners continue to seek additional federal, state, and corporate grants to finance the ongoing project, the release said.

Partners said the hub responds to current and predicted future workforce and applied research needs of Butler County and southwest Ohio manufacturers and “will bolster the region’s strong manufacturing base and serve the needs of industry and students through education, training and research.”

The hub will offer students hands-on training and allow companies to solve real-world problems, the release said.

A number of employers have agreed to be part of the hub and provide equipment to support the hub.

Students will be able to obtain high school diplomas, certifications, micro-credentials and associate and bachelor’s degrees, the partners said, while participating in training in a state-of-the-art facility, with company partners, technology specialists, and mentors.

“Miami University’s partnership with Butler Tech is the beginning of a unique national model that will significantly elevate our region and the state of Ohio,” Miami University President Gregory Crawford said.

The hub is expected to launch in the fall of 2025. Butler Tech and Miami, will initially occupy 70,000 square feet each, with room to grow in the 300,000-square-foot facility. The facility also provides space for joint Butler Tech and Miami University programming, as well as additional space for regional manufacturers to co-locate on-site.

“This collaboration not only addresses our region’s workforce needs but also establishes a vital innovation hub for southwest Ohio,” Joshua Smith, city manager of Hamilton said.

The hub will support a variety of industry partners, including those in automation, computer and networking systems, electrical, mechanical, mechatronics, robotics, photonics and sensing, machine learning, welding, and smart manufacturing connecting to the burgeoning technology of artificial intelligence. Complementing their advanced technology and engineering skills, students will develop business savvy, entrepreneurial imagination, and a critical thinking mindset relevant to the smart manufacturing business.

A childcare center and Butler County Regional Transit Authority bus service are expected to be available on-site for those participating in programming.