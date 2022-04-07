Butler Tech adds program for utility pipeline installers; Duke Energy offers scholarships

MIDDLETOWN — Butler Tech is partnering with Duke Energy and other business partners to form a new program for utility pipe installers.
The career tech program will be offered at Butler Tech’s LeSourdesville Campus off of Ohio 4 and launches in the fall. Duke Energy has given $145,000 in grants to support the Utility Pipeline Installer program and is offering scholarships of $5,000 each tot he first nine officially registered students.
Additional partners will follow suit on scholarship offerings, according to Butler Tech.
“We are proud to partner with Butler Tech for this much-needed program, said Tim Abbott, Community Relations Manager, Duke Energy. This hands-on learning program will help Duke Energy continue to develop and grow highly skilled workers in the area.”
Students will earn credentials, including a Commercial Driver’s License Class A and Pipeline Installer. This will mean graduated will be prime candidates for careers in the utility and construction job sectors.
Positions for which UPI students will qualify include operations in storm and sanitary sewer, natural gas, telephone and water, technicians and operators with CDL, equipment operators, welding, electrical, mechanical and utility pipeline-related trade skills, the school said.
The UPI program is dubbed “no boundaries” and will be open to adult, vocational and high school students, according to Butler Tech officials.
