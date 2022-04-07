journal-news logo
X

Butler Tech adds program for utility pipeline installers; Duke Energy offers scholarships

Butler Tech's utility pipe installers program will be offered at the LeSourdesville Campus off of Ohio 4 and launches in the fall. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Butler Tech's utility pipe installers program will be offered at the LeSourdesville Campus off of Ohio 4 and launches in the fall. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By Staff Report
Updated 58 minutes ago

MIDDLETOWN — Butler Tech is partnering with Duke Energy and other business partners to form a new program for utility pipe installers.

The career tech program will be offered at Butler Tech’s LeSourdesville Campus off of Ohio 4 and launches in the fall. Duke Energy has given $145,000 in grants to support the Utility Pipeline Installer program and is offering scholarships of $5,000 each tot he first nine officially registered students.

Additional partners will follow suit on scholarship offerings, according to Butler Tech.

“We are proud to partner with Butler Tech for this much-needed program, said Tim Abbott, Community Relations Manager, Duke Energy. This hands-on learning program will help Duke Energy continue to develop and grow highly skilled workers in the area.”

Students will earn credentials, including a Commercial Driver’s License Class A and Pipeline Installer. This will mean graduated will be prime candidates for careers in the utility and construction job sectors.

Positions for which UPI students will qualify include operations in storm and sanitary sewer, natural gas, telephone and water, technicians and operators with CDL, equipment operators, welding, electrical, mechanical and utility pipeline-related trade skills, the school said.

The UPI program is dubbed “no boundaries” and will be open to adult, vocational and high school students, according to Butler Tech officials.

In Other News
1
Goetz Tower in Middletown could be redeveloped by the end of ’23; price...
2
Hamilton chiropractor guilty of sex crimes to be sentenced today
3
Student loan repayment deadlines move back, but moving targets...
4
Raelyn Nelson, granddaughter of famed singer, brings ‘country/garage...
5
Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top