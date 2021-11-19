Butler Philharmonic provides soundtrack to Pyramid Hill lights show

Patrons who drive through Journey Borealis at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park this holiday season are in for an extra treat.
New this year is a soundtrack to play in vehicles while experiencing the artful show. The Butler Philharmonic Orchestra along with vocals by the Cincinnati Boychoir has created a playlist that patrons can listen to from their phones or stream through to their car audio.
Those who go should download the OTOCAST app, which may be found in Android or iOS stores on smartphones. The app is also linked at journeyborealis.com, or the park will provide drivers with a handout that has a QR code to scan.
Once inside the OTOCAST app, patrons should allow it to know their location. The Journey Borealis music option will appear. Start playing it once you have passed the box office at the front gate of Pyramid Hill.
The songs performed are recognizable holiday favorites, including “Somewhere In My Memory” by John Williams — often recognized as the theme song to the movie “Home Alone.”
Journey Borealis boasts glimmering lights on trees throughout the park, displays, a Hanukkah celebration area, nativity scene, the popular Swan Lake and more. There is a “candy cane forest” with 50 yarn-wrapped trees.
Vehicles that enter Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park must be 10-feet or lower. There are 12 passengers max in vans.
The show is open nightly through Jan. 2, 2022. The cost is $20 per carload or $50 per 12-passenger van Mondays through Thursdays and $25/$50 on Fridays through Sundays. The cost is always $15 for Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park members.
For more about the Butler Phil and its upcoming concerts, go online to butlerphil.org.
