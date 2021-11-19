Butler Philharmonic provides soundtrack to Pyramid Hill lights show

New this year is a soundtrack to play in vehicles while experiencing the artful show. The Butler Philharmonic Orchestra along with vocals by the Cincinnati Boychoir has created a playlist that patrons can listen to from their phones or stream through to their car audio.

Those who go should download the OTOCAST app, which may be found in Android or iOS stores on smartphones. The app is also linked at journeyborealis.com, or the park will provide drivers with a handout that has a QR code to scan.