Butler County’s incumbent state lawmakers leading with early votes reporting

Polls are closed, and early votes have been counted. All three of Butler County’s Republican state lawmakers are leading their Democratic challengers.
Butler County reported more than 22,500 people cast in-person votes in the 28 days before Election Day. Around 24,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been counted in this first posting of unofficial election results. All of Ohio’s statehouse districts have been redrawn for the 2023-2024 General Assembly.
With early votes reporting:
Rep. Jennifer Gross, of West Chester Twp., is leading Democrat Chuck Horn, of West Chester Twp., 54.61% to 45.39%. They’re competing for the 45th House District, which will represent the southern border of Butler County, including West Chester Twp., Fairfield, and Ross Twp.
Rep. Thomas Hall, of Madison Twp., is leading Democrat Lawrence Mulligan Jr., of Middletown, 58.59% to 41.41%. They’re competing for the 46th district, including Middletown, Monroe, Liberty Twp., Madison Twp., St. Clair Twp., and New Miami.
Rep. Sara Carruthers, of Hamilton, is leading Democrat Sam Lawrence, of Oxford, 59.83% to 40.17%. They’re competing for the 47th House District, which will represent the cities of Hamilton and Oxford and the townships of Hanover, Fairfield, Reily, and Oxford.
