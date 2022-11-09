Butler County’s incumbent state lawmakers leading with early votes reporting

Rep. Jennifer Gross, of West Chester Twp., is leading Democrat Chuck Horn, of West Chester Twp., 54.61% to 45.39%. They’re competing for the 45th House District, which will represent the southern border of Butler County, including West Chester Twp., Fairfield, and Ross Twp.

Rep. Thomas Hall, of Madison Twp., is leading Democrat Lawrence Mulligan Jr., of Middletown, 58.59% to 41.41%. They’re competing for the 46th district, including Middletown, Monroe, Liberty Twp., Madison Twp., St. Clair Twp., and New Miami.