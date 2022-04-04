Butler County water and sewer rates to increase

“My philosophy has always been to protect the taxpayer. Late last year the Board of Commissioners took action to relieve over $18.0 million in 2022 tax bills to County property owners. The $17 a year to the average county water and sewer user is an insignificant amount to expect the ratepayers to reinvest back into the system,” said Commissioner Don Dixon, board president. “Like any utility, costs have increased substantially yet the County has not increased its rates in over 13 years,” Dixon said.

“Even with the programmed incremental rate increases approved, our rates remain reasonable and are predicted to stay well below other water and sewer utilities in the region,” said Commissioner TC Rogers, board vice-president.

Commissioner Cindy Carpenter called the increase “minimal” and vital to sustaining the water and sewer systems.

The County said that in a regional study conducted of more than 60 utilities comparing water and sewer rates, Butler ranks No. 5 as least expensive.