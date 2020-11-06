Butler County veterans to be honored during latest hall of fame ceremony in Hamilton

The program is not intended to focus solely on what Hamilton military members accomplished while in uniform but what has occurred in their lives outside and beyond their military service, he said.

Ken Calihan, an Air Force veteran and HOF committee member, called the induction ceremony “a history lesson of Hamilton. You don’t know the influence people had.”

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller, who also serves on the committee, said the veterans are “truly part of Hamilton’s history” and it’s important to recognize their achievements and sacrifices.

“This is another way to say ‘thank you’ to those who served,” Moeller said.

Registration has closed for the event and no walk-ins will be accepted, Haynes said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be required as will masks for those without health issues. Nominations are accepted year around.

The American Legion Post 138 donated $10,000 as seed money to get the hall of fame started for its first few years. A fund has been established at the Hamilton Community Foundation to support the Hamilton Veterans' Hall of Fame.

Retired Lt. Gen. Rick Lynch, a Hamilton native, was the keynote speaker at the inaugural Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame ceremony last year. The 2020 class will be inducted Sunday at the Butler County Fairgrounds. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame Recognition 2020

WHEN: Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Program 1-3 p.m.

WHERE: Butler County Fairgrounds Event Center 1715 Fairgrove Ave.

HOW MUCH: No cost to attend. Registration has closed. No walk-ins allowed on the day of the event.

2020 INDUCTEES: Veterans: Phillip Alexander, Harold Andrews II, Fred Bailey, Cara “Jay” Calvert, Frederick Cupp, Michael Cupp, Tina-Marie D’Ercole, Doug Herndon, Thomas LaGory Jr., David Luff Jr., Ricky McGinnis, Dr. Albert Miller, Clarence Munsey, Michael Pilgrim Jr., Don Shollenbarger, Lenny Sims, Eddie Nelson, Nelson Eddie Wilson and Calvin “Ray” Yordy. Citizen: Dick Von Stein