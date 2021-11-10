Butler County Veterans Day events set for Thursday

Event by Miami University Regionals Student Veterans Association and Miami University Regionals

Harry T Wilks Conference Center

Miami Hamiton University campus

1601 University Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45011

Join us on Veterans Day as we remember and celebrate the heroism of our nation’s brave men and women. The event will include a silent auction. All proceeds will directly benefit the Student Veterans Centers of Miami University Regionals, which provide resources for student military veterans and military-affiliated students. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

This event was previously publicized to be a dinner at 6 p.m. COVID restrictions have caused an unforeseen change in plans.

More information HERE

Butler County Veterans Service Commission Veterans Day Program

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

Michael J. Colligan Lodge

20 New London Rd. Hamilton, OH 45013

We will celebrate those who served in the Armed Forces. we hope veterans and community members from all across the county will join us.

More information HERE

Fairfield Twp. Veterans Day program

Heroes Park, at Millikin and Morris roads

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m

The ceremony will feature guest speaker retired USAF Lt. Col. Kathy Staiger, of Beavercreek, and special honoree Lt. Barney Landry, a 1951 graduate of West Point and a Korean War and Cold War pilot who flew through nuclear test clouds.

Local radio personality Jim Scott will emcee the event.

Full story HERE

Zion Lutheran Church-ELCA

10 N Breiel Blvd. Middletown, OH 45044

Veteran’s Day Concert

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church will host a concert that will feature Patriotic Music from musical groups: Middletown High School Acapella Group, Road Kill Trio, Zion’s Handbell Choir, and many others...

Please join us for this Free Concert in Honor of the service personnel killed during the Afghanistan evacuation. A freewill offering will go to Lutheran World Relief and Gold Star Families.

More information HERE

Veterans Day Breakfast and Program

Thursday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m.

Talawanda High School

5301 University Park Blvd, Oxford, OH 45056

Talawanda High School and FCCLA would like to honor our Veterans by hosting a catered breakfast and program. We will have guest speaker Congressman Warren Davidson, along with performances by our student steel band and vocal groups and readings from our students. All Veterans and there families are welcome to attend! Please email gregorys@talawanda.org to rsvp.

More information HERE

Oxford’s Veterans Day Ceremony

Thursday, Nov. 11 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 11 a.m.

Downtown Oxford

Honoring all who served.

In addition to local events, many businesses and restaurants as offering specials for veterans:

McDonalds restaurants across Ohio will be offering free meals to all veterans with a valid service ID. Each meal will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side.

Breakfast: A choice of an Egg McMuffin® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner: A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries. McDonald’s restaurants in the area will also be giving all customers American Flag decals to honor the veteran community on November 11.

Meijer continues to be a veteran friendly employer and is showing their continued support of veterans this Veterans Day. 10% off the total transaction will be applied for veterans, active duty, reservists and immediate family members.