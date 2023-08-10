Butler County United Way names new president and CEO

HAMILTON — After months of searching, the Butler County United Way board of trustees has named the nonprofit’s newest president and CEO.

Pamela Cottle has assumed the position after serving in it on an interim basis since May.

The search involved a number of qualified applicants, and Cottle stood out among them all, United Way board members said.

BCUW Board of Trustees Chair Larry Mulligan said she has proven herself.

“We are confident Pam will continue to grow Butler County United Way and provide clear, effective direction as we move forward,” Mulligan said.

Cottle is a lifelong resident of Butler County and has been with the Butler County United Way since 2015, serving as Vice President of Operations and Marketing.

“In this position, Cottle was responsible for marketing and branding of the organization, all donor solicitations, the execution of major events, as well as management of the donor database. She also worked closely with members of the community, including BCUW’s community and corporate partners,” states a news release from United Way.

Cottle began her career in 1983 at First Financial Bank (formerly First National Bank of Southwestern Ohio), where she worked her way up from Executive Secretary to First Vice President of Marketing, overseeing marketing efforts in the bank’s branches across southwestern Ohio, the United Way said.

“Her responsibilities shifted in 2001 when she assumed the role of First Vice President of Internal Operations, overseeing customer service, training, online banking, relationship management, along with several bank mergers and system conversions. After more than 20 years of service at First Financial, Cottle left to open her own specialty coffee shop, Now or Latte Café, in Trenton. She also worked as a substitute teacher throughout Butler County prior to making the move to BCUW.

“Butler County United Way is about collaboration, working together with individuals and community partners toward a common goal. Our organization needs to continually adapt our approach to our changing communities,” Cottle said. “Our staff is strong and passionate about the impact we can have in Butler County, and we are anxious to strengthen existing relationships as well as build new relationships across the county. I am proud to have been selected to lead this team.”

A graduate of Edgewood High School and Georgetown College where she earned a B.S. Degree in Business Administration, Cottle resides in Trenton, and has been active in many school associated organizations, including serving as current Chair of the Edgewood Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. She previously served more than a decade on the City of Trenton Community Improvement Committee.

She and her late husband, Jim Cottle, are parents to three children, Zach, Alex, and Kelsey, the BCUW said.