Butler County United Way names new board members

Chamberlain is no stranger to Butler County United Way, as he previously has served on the Butler County United Way Education Impact Committee and currently serves on the organization’s Finance Committee. Chamberlain is the Assistant Vice President of the Internal Audit Department at The Cincinnati Insurance Companies, and maintains active Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) designations.

Jordan is a Controller at Hightower’s Petroleum Company and brings with him more than 30 years of corporate and community leadership. Jordan has experience working for, advising, and volunteering for non-profit organizations across the area, including previously serving on the Board of Directors for Butler County United Way Community Partner, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County.

To learn more about Butler County United Way, visit www.bc-unitedway.org. CONTRIBUTED

Historical Society to meet

The Morgan Twp. Historical Society will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Morgan Twp. Administrative Building, 3141 Chapel Road.

Terry Viel, a local author and historian from Harrison, will be the guest speaker. Terry will share stories about the people and historic homes of Harrison, offering unique insights into the neighboring community’s heritage. With several books to his name, Terry’s knowledge and storytelling will engage and inform attendees.

All members of the community are welcome to join us for this event. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, email westrivl@aol.com.

Tour Fort Ancient

Fort Ancient Monthly Archaeology Tour will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve, 6123 Ohio 350. The tours are held on the third Fridays of the month.

Take a walk through the museum and grounds with archaeologist Bill Kennedy of the Ohio History Connection. This walking tour gives an overview of pre-contact American Indians in and at Fort Ancient: one of the most outstanding and best preserved Hopewell earthworks.

Meet in the lobby in front of the museum gift shop. The first half of the tour is indoor and the second half is outdoor. The tour will make stops at several key outdoor locations. If mobility is limited, it is possible to drive between outdoor stops. Walking will be over level and comfortable surfaces. In the event of inclement weather, the tour will remain indoors.

For more information, go to ohiohistory.org.

