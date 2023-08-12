Butler County trails to enjoy during the final days of summer

This weekend may be the last for some to enjoy family time on the local trails as school gets started back up this weekend next.

Here is a partial list of local places to take the bicycles or jog and walk. For even more options, go online at yourmetroparks.net.

Beckett Park

Where: 8545 Beckett Road, West Chester Twp.

A flat paved path winds through this park and is a great place for jogging or walking with a stroller. There are two ponds and a natural playground at the park, which also has restroom facilities. The township is adding a splash pad to the park in 2024.

“The natural playground is an area where large rocks, boulders and concrete pipes are fashioned in the shape of dinosaurs allowing children to use their imagination for creative, active play,” said Barb Wilson, Director of Public Information and Engagement for West Chester Twp.

Wetlands Park East

Where: 6950 LeSourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

This park has a 0.3-mile paved loop trail around a pond filled with lily pads. It is flat with a slight incline leading to views of the pond. It is great for strollers or for children just learning to ride a bicycle. There is parking located at the LeSourdsville West Chester Road entrance.

Wetlands Park West

Where: 6906 Van Gorden Road, Liberty Twp.

The trail from the parking lot leads down hill for 0.5 miles where you can connect with the Wetlands Park East loop across the street. The paved trail is straight and you have options to take unpaved trails through a forest and next to a pond. There is a small gazebo and picnic area next to the parking area.

“Wetlands is unique because it offers four unique ponds that offer a wonderful variety of habitats for wildlife,” said Caroline McKinney, Economic Development Director/Public Information Officer for Liberty Twp..

Reserves at Liberty

Where: 5119 Grandin Ridge Drive, Liberty Twp.

A pocket park with 1 mile of paved path circling a pond, a playground and a disc golf course. This path features a figure eight path with an incline or you can keep the elevation flat by walking around the pond. There is a picnic shelter next to the parking lot and playground.

“One of the most unique features of the park is a 16-panel StoryWalk along the path that connects Reserves Park to Ft. Liberty Playland,” McKinney said.

Maud Hughes Incline

Where: 6791 Maud Hughes Road

A secluded paved trail with stairs leading up to the portion of the trail that runs parallel to Ohio 129. The bicycle stairs allow you to easily take a bike up the steep incline. The path is just over a half-mile. There is ample parking at the park entrance.

Turnbridge Park

Where: 5889 Laurel Run Drive

One of Liberty Twp.’s newest parks, this 45-acre area includes a paved path through a wooded area adjacent to the Turnbridge neighborhood.

Forest Run MetroPark - Wildlife Preserve Area

Where: 1810 New London Road, Hamilton

This park covers 82 acres and has several loop trails between 0.3 and 1 mile with paved areas. There are overlooks along the paths.

Oxford Area Trails

Where: Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford

The Oxford Area Trails have 2.53 miles that include a covered bridge connector. To park and use the trails, visit Leonard G. Howell Park, DeWitt Homestead Park and Peffer Park. All three have parking.