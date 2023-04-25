X

Butler County theater group Encore announces auditions for summer musical

News
By Staff Report
1 hour ago

Encore Community Theatre has announced its summer show.

The theater group will perform the musical “Once Upon A Mattress” July 20-22. Auditions for youth and adults will be at 6:30 p.m. May 4 and noon May 6, with callbacks as needed on May 7.

“In groups, auditionees will sing, learn a dance, and perform the dance. There will be time to change in between if needed. Those who are asked to callbacks will be given a packet with music and lines. Callbacks will start with singing and then group reads,” Encore leaders posted on Facebook.

Those who audition should prepare a 1-minute cut of a musical theater song and bring a backing track on CD, tablet or phone or sing a capella.

Auditions will be at The Creative Center at the Palace, 215 S. Third St., Hamilton.

For more information visit https://encorecommunitytheatre.com.

