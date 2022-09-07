Butler County teens are now award-winning filmmakers

It was hectic but worth it, said Madelyn.

The contest officials presented the film team — self-dubbed Shrek Defenders — with two random envelopes with the title and rule to have a twist ending, she said.

“Everything else we could do for our plot and whatever we wanted,” she said.

No spoilers, but the story, which can be seen on Vimeo, follows one of the girls as she dangerously befriends a stranger on social media who turns out to be a human trafficking predator.

“We chose the social media aspect because a lot of time people think they know who is on social media but literally anyone could be anybody on social media,” she said. “People don’t know who people are.”

Her step-sister Ainslee Lloyd said the three were “very surprised.”

“This was our first time in doing anything like this and going into a (film) festival. There were so many other film (entrees),” said Lloyd.

Their father, Shane Pergrem, runs a local video production company and he was proud of the girls’ efforts.

“They blew it out of the water,” Pergrem said. “And they were able to collaborate together really well.”

And there may be more awards for the trio in the future as the video is now being judged by two other teen film contests – one included a screening in New York City and the other an international competition - for top honors.

Madelyn said their efforts may lead to careers.

Videography and photography are “definitely fun hobbies that me and my step-sister like to do together,” she said.