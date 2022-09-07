journal-news logo
X

Butler County teens are now award-winning filmmakers

Three area teens were recently honored as award winners for their video on human trafficking and the dangers of social media by the Academy of Cinematic Arts in Liberty Twp. From left to right are: Arebella Lloyd, recent graduate of Franklin High School; Madelyn Pergrem, freshmen at Lakota East Freshman School and Ainslee Pergrem, freshman at Franklin High School. Their video is now in national and international, teen short film contests. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

Combined ShapeCaption
Three area teens were recently honored as award winners for their video on human trafficking and the dangers of social media by the Academy of Cinematic Arts in Liberty Twp. From left to right are: Arebella Lloyd, recent graduate of Franklin High School; Madelyn Pergrem, freshmen at Lakota East Freshman School and Ainslee Pergrem, freshman at Franklin High School. Their video is now in national and international, teen short film contests. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

News
By
1 hour ago

A trio of local, teenage girl filmmakers won an award recently for their first try in creating a public service announcement video on human trafficking.

Produced through a contest by the Academy of Cinematic Arts in Liberty Twp., the three budding filmmakers won best cinematography in the 72-hour Teen Film Challenge, which included video entrees from teens within a 500-mile radius of Cincinnati.

The three — Lakota East freshman Madelyn Pergrem, her stepsister, freshman Ainslee Lloyd of Franklin High School and recent Franklin graduate Arebella Lloyd — were given two rules as stipulations of the contest.

Their five-minute video had to have the title of “You Never Learn,” and it had to have a surprise ending.

ExploreRivalry football game chance for anti-teen suicide groups to work together

And the video story had to be conceived, shot and edited into final form within 72 hours.

It was hectic but worth it, said Madelyn.

The contest officials presented the film team — self-dubbed Shrek Defenders — with two random envelopes with the title and rule to have a twist ending, she said.

“Everything else we could do for our plot and whatever we wanted,” she said.

No spoilers, but the story, which can be seen on Vimeo, follows one of the girls as she dangerously befriends a stranger on social media who turns out to be a human trafficking predator.

“We chose the social media aspect because a lot of time people think they know who is on social media but literally anyone could be anybody on social media,” she said. “People don’t know who people are.”

Her step-sister Ainslee Lloyd said the three were “very surprised.”

“This was our first time in doing anything like this and going into a (film) festival. There were so many other film (entrees),” said Lloyd.

Their father, Shane Pergrem, runs a local video production company and he was proud of the girls’ efforts.

“They blew it out of the water,” Pergrem said. “And they were able to collaborate together really well.”

And there may be more awards for the trio in the future as the video is now being judged by two other teen film contests – one included a screening in New York City and the other an international competition - for top honors.

Madelyn said their efforts may lead to careers.

Videography and photography are “definitely fun hobbies that me and my step-sister like to do together,” she said.

In Other News
1
Fairfield’s Jo Jo Schwarz, a ‘genuine’ and ‘humble’ person, dies in...
2
Butler County agencies to ‘shower’ mothers, moms-to-be with resources...
3
West Chester firefighter lawsuit can continue, judge rules
4
Immersive virtual reality experience now open at Liberty Center
5
Bond set at $1 million for three men charged with drug trafficking...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top