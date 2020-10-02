Butler County social service agencies seek renewal levies: What voters should know

The MHARS levy expires next year but the board needs to also ask for additional money soon. Rasmus said if the levy fails, it can try again next year, but that doesn’t give them much cushion. Their funds can “comfortably” support services through the spring of 2022.

The levy is for mental health services but thanks to an opinion issued several years ago by Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser the money can also cover addiction costs. He determined addiction is a mental illness and thus the two levies, that garner $9.25 million together can be used to fund both afflictions.

The Council on Aging manages the elderly services levy that provides programming so seniors can stay at home as long as possible, the agency served 4,121 clients last year. It pays for services including transportation, meals, mental health, adult day services, housekeeping and repairs. The Elderly Service Program costs about $294 monthly, compared to $4,340 for nursing home care.

Council on Aging CEO Suzanne Burke said without the levy the services would cease to exist, because it covers 91% of the cost for the Elderly Services Program.

“The levy is so critical because it supports the entire community not just seniors but families who are juggling so many things right now,” Burke said. “Work, raising family, home schooling, so unlike some other levies this is a community benefit that extends far beyond seniors. The need is real and obviously if we don’t have the levy the program ends. And there is no other local program that could fill in."

Burke said they did an employer survey asking how many of their workers are “active caregivers” right now, and half of 1,000 employees who responded said they are. Also during the pandemic, when seniors have been sheltered in place, 128 new residents signed up to receive home delivered meals and personal care items. They delivered about 2,800 boxes.

Through ESP, Margot Hall of Middletown receives home care assistance, medical transportation, an electronic monitoring system, independent living assistance and in-home behavioral health services. The program also provided home medical equipment, such as a bedrail, hand-held shower and bath bench. Her insurance would not pay for the items but they make all the difference for her independence.

“I don’t know what I would have done without each little separate thing,” Hall said.

