journal-news logo
X

Butler County Sheriff’s Office invites public to open house for 20th anniversary celebration

News
By
59 minutes ago
Sheriff’s Office and jail on Hanover Street opened in 2002

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said it is hard to believe the operational headquarters and jail on Hanover Street is 20 years old this summer, and he is inviting everyone to celebrate the anniversary with an open house.

“This summer, people are really happy to be out and enjoying events again,” said Sheriff Richard Jones. “We want people to come out to see law enforcement displays and interact with us.”

Combined ShapeCaption
An open house will be held July 11 at the Butler County Sheriff's Office on Hanover Street in Hamilton. SUBMITTED

An open house will be held July 11 at the Butler County Sheriff's Office on Hanover Street in Hamilton. SUBMITTED

Combined ShapeCaption
An open house will be held July 11 at the Butler County Sheriff's Office on Hanover Street in Hamilton. SUBMITTED

The “All American Open House” will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s office headquarters at 705 Hanover St. in Hamilton.

The event will include K-9 demonstrations, drone flying, and equipment from SWAT, Emergency Response Services and corrections will be on display. Plus, there will be plenty of free food and drinks.

“Doesn’t cost anything, they already paid for it with their tax dollars. It’s about giving back to the community. And it is good for the police too. It is a safe event for families and all are welcome,” Jones said.

ExplorePHOTOS: Butler County Jail construction nears completion in 2002

In 2000, the sheriff’s office and county commissioners began construction of the Butler County Corrections Center (county jail) at a cost of approximately $40 million. The Butler County Operational Headquarters and Corrections Center (sheriff’s office headquarters) completely opened in August 2002.

“It seems like it was just five years ago,” Jones said remembering the day they broke ground at the site a bit removed from the former downtown location. “It was an old railroad train site, they built railroad cars there. A pretty unique location and part of the city.”

Combined ShapeCaption
The Butler County Sheriff's Office Headquarters and Jail during it's final days of construction in June 2002. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

The Butler County Sheriff's Office Headquarters and Jail during it's final days of construction in June 2002. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The Butler County Sheriff's Office Headquarters and Jail during it's final days of construction in June 2002. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

In Other News
1
Spooky Nook Sports owner Sam Beiler says work nearing completion...
2
Chamber’s business expo in West Chester is largest networking event in...
3
Oxford woman, 90, celebrated as loyal senior center member
4
McCrabb: Mother after losing newborn: ‘You have to accept that you will...
5
Model T Ford Club’s tour week of events to be at Spooky Nook Champion...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top