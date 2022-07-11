Butler County Sheriff’s Office invites public to open house for 20th anniversary celebration

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said it is hard to believe the operational headquarters and jail on Hanover Street is 20 years old this summer, and he is inviting everyone to celebrate the anniversary with an open house.
“This summer, people are really happy to be out and enjoying events again,” said Sheriff Richard Jones. “We want people to come out to see law enforcement displays and interact with us.”
The “All American Open House” will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s office headquarters at 705 Hanover St. in Hamilton.
The event will include K-9 demonstrations, drone flying, and equipment from SWAT, Emergency Response Services and corrections will be on display. Plus, there will be plenty of free food and drinks.
“Doesn’t cost anything, they already paid for it with their tax dollars. It’s about giving back to the community. And it is good for the police too. It is a safe event for families and all are welcome,” Jones said.
In 2000, the sheriff’s office and county commissioners began construction of the Butler County Corrections Center (county jail) at a cost of approximately $40 million. The Butler County Operational Headquarters and Corrections Center (sheriff’s office headquarters) completely opened in August 2002.
“It seems like it was just five years ago,” Jones said remembering the day they broke ground at the site a bit removed from the former downtown location. “It was an old railroad train site, they built railroad cars there. A pretty unique location and part of the city.”
