Butler County raises: What 11 key county officials will make next year

News | 46 minutes ago
By Denise G. Callahan, Ohio

Most Butler County elected officials will receive their first raises since 2016 next year.

The legislature authorized 10% raises over two years but most officials had to wait until 2021 to get paid due to election laws.

Judges, prosecutors and sheriff’s will receive 1.75% cost of living increases.

Here’s a look at the planned raises for 2021:

Area Courts: 3 judges, no raises from $35,500

Auditor: Roger Reynolds, $104,666 raised to $106,498*

Commissioners:

Cindy Carpenter, $93,565 raised to $95,202*

Don Dixon, $84,866 raised to $95,202

T.C. Rogers, $84,866 raised to $95,202

Common Pleas Court: 12 judges, no raises from $14,000**

Clerk of Court: Mary Swain, $75,273 raised to $84,440

Coroner: Dr. Lisa Mannix, $127,563 raised to $143,099

Prosecutor: Michael Gmoser, $140,638 raised to $145,603***

Engineer: Greg Wilkens, $109,378 raised to $122,699

Sheriff: Richard Jones, $115,098 raised to $119,161***

Recorder: Danny Crank, $71,951 raised to $80,714

Treasurer: Nancy Nix, $75,273 raised to $84,440

* Received first raises last year due to election law

** The county only pays a fraction of judicial salaries.

*** Judges, prosecutor and sheriff receive 1.75% cost of living increase.

