Butler County raises: What 11 key county officials will make next year

Most Butler County elected officials will receive their first raises since 2016 next year.
The legislature authorized 10% raises over two years but most officials had to wait until 2021 to get paid due to election laws.
Judges, prosecutors and sheriff’s will receive 1.75% cost of living increases.
Here’s a look at the planned raises for 2021:
Area Courts: 3 judges, no raises from $35,500
Auditor: Roger Reynolds, $104,666 raised to $106,498*
Commissioners:
Cindy Carpenter, $93,565 raised to $95,202*
Don Dixon, $84,866 raised to $95,202
T.C. Rogers, $84,866 raised to $95,202
Common Pleas Court: 12 judges, no raises from $14,000**
Clerk of Court: Mary Swain, $75,273 raised to $84,440
Coroner: Dr. Lisa Mannix, $127,563 raised to $143,099
Prosecutor: Michael Gmoser, $140,638 raised to $145,603***
Engineer: Greg Wilkens, $109,378 raised to $122,699
Sheriff: Richard Jones, $115,098 raised to $119,161***
Recorder: Danny Crank, $71,951 raised to $80,714
Treasurer: Nancy Nix, $75,273 raised to $84,440
* Received first raises last year due to election law
** The county only pays a fraction of judicial salaries.
*** Judges, prosecutor and sheriff receive 1.75% cost of living increase.