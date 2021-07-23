Butler County property taxpayers need to mail bills or pay online by Aug. 5

Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix is asking property taxpayers to be aware they can’t leave their payments in the drop box outside the Government Services Center so they need to mail them by Aug. 5 or pay online.
Nix told the Journal-News they have had to seal the drop box on the Government Services Center in Hamilton.
“The city of Hamilton has a roofing project going on which has forced us to seal our curbside tax payment drop box, where we normally receive thousands upon thousands of envelopes with payments, due to safety reasons,” Nix said.
She said since the drop box is unavailable, taxpayers must mail their payments by Aug. 5 or they can pay online at: https://www.butlercountytreasurer.org/