journal-news logo
X

Butler County property taxpayers need to mail bills or pay online by Aug. 5

Things to know about Butler County, including history and facts.

News | 1 hour ago
By Denise G. Callahan, Staff Writer

Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix is asking property taxpayers to be aware they can’t leave their payments in the drop box outside the Government Services Center so they need to mail them by Aug. 5 or pay online.

Nix told the Journal-News they have had to seal the drop box on the Government Services Center in Hamilton.

“The city of Hamilton has a roofing project going on which has forced us to seal our curbside tax payment drop box, where we normally receive thousands upon thousands of envelopes with payments, due to safety reasons,” Nix said.

She said since the drop box is unavailable, taxpayers must mail their payments by Aug. 5 or they can pay online at: https://www.butlercountytreasurer.org/

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top