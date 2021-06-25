Butler County plans to hire Fairfield official as new assistant administrator

Before Timmer’s time with Fairfield, he worked in staff accountant positions for the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs and the Department of Defense.

Commission President Cindy Carpenter said she’s “excited for another talented public servant to join the Commissioners’ team to continue the wonderful services the County provides to and for our most vulnerable citizens — children, elderly, and those challenged in any number of ways with life’s basic tasks. These services are even more meaningful amid the devastation COVID has had on our communities.”

In a statement released by the county, Timmer said, “I was born and raised in Butler County and other than a short time in Columbus and Dayton, I’ve lived my entire life here. It is my home and I am excited to bring my skills and expertise to serve the County.”

Timmer is a 2006 Hamilton Badin High School graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UD and an MBA with a focus in public administration from Ohio Dominican.

“As the seventh-largest county in the state of Ohio, and as a recognized leader in development and county operations, I have an expectation for high-performance,” said Commissioner T.C. Rogers. “I am thrilled to bring talent to our organization.”

Timmer was being considered by some on City Council as a top candidate for its vacant city manager position, which has been open since December when Mark Wendling resigned. Timmer replaced Dan Wendt as assistant city manager, who was hired as Vandalia’s city manager.

After an initial push to get a hiring process in place, City Council took a “pause” for a few months in its city manager search before hiring a Cincinnati firm in May to help in the search process.