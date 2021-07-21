Butler County, Ohio continue to see rising COVID-19 cases: What the data show

During the Butler County Fair which begins Sunday, the “Helping Butler County Get Vaccinated” bus provided by Butler County Regional Transit Authority will be onsite every day with clinics held at various times. Visit www.bcohio/health for times and additional locations throughout the community.

Hamilton Health Commissioner Kay Farrar is also urging residents to get vaccinated.

“The people having to go to the hospital because of COVID-19 are almost entirely unvaccinated,” Farrar said. “Getting vaccinated is an easy way to protect yourself and those around you from serious illness.”

The alert from Butler County health commissioners came as Ohio reported nearly 750 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday and the state continues to see an uptick in the virus this month. The state recorded 744 cases in the last day, the most reported in the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the first time in July Ohio has reported more than 700 cases in a day.

Hospitalizations were also up in Ohio Tuesday. The state reported 61 hospital admissions, nearly double its 21-day average of 32.

In an effort to increase vaccinations before the school year starts, all three local health departments with partners at the Butler County Emergency Management Agency and the Fair Board are collaborating to host a large vaccine clinic on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Butler County Fairgrounds.

To pre-register for Aug. 7 visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, enter your zip code and find clinics near you. Walk-ins are welcome.

“Vaccination remains the single best protection against COVID-19 infection in all its forms,” Middletown Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips-Carter said. “Current vaccines are showing good protection from the delta variant.”