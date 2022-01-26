Butler County nun, nursing home director, 95, dies

A woman who dedicated her life helping others has died.
Sister M. Pascaline Colling, who served as executive director of Schroder Manor, a long term facility in Hamilton now called Bradford Place, died Jan. 20. She was 95.
Schroder, a nursing home and care facility, opened its doors in Hamilton in 1972 and just a few months after, Colling became the facility’s administrator, a position she held for 32 years.
“There were the usual challenges,” Colling said during a 2012 interview, speaking of some early financial difficulties. “But everything works out when you work at something.”
Colling played a major role in the expansion of Schroder Manor. Construction of condominiums behind the facility began in 1983. A new chapel and south wing were added in 1987.
“I always liked building things,” Colling said 10 years ago. “I get a lot of credit here, but I always had great support from the board of directors and the congregation.”
A native of Quincy, Ill., Colling worked in a nursing facility as a teenager where she had contact with the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor. That inspired her to convert to Catholicism and two years later to enter the congregation when she took the name of Sr. Mary Pascaline.
In 1954, she made Perpetual Profession. She began her ministry in the business office and was sent to sponsored hospitals in Ohio and Kentucky to develop her skills. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Dayton in 1961. Then she obtained a master’s in hospital administration in 1964 from St. Louis University.
She served at St. Margaret Hospital in Kansas for six years.
At Schroder, she ministered in administration, then volunteered her time and energy to the development office and gift shop.
“Life goes quick, but I’ve been happy here,” she said in 2012. “I never thought I’d be here 40 years, but as long as I can help people it’s all good.”
In 1995, she founded Extravagant Bargains Thrift Store on Main Street that raised money for the manor. She also served on various hospital and community boards and was a member of Altrusa of Hamilton for years.
She is survived by her fellow sisters, the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, her niece, Shirley Wingerter, and nephews, Bill and Don Hanley.
A wake will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, followed by Liturgy of Resurrection at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Chapel.
