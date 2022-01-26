Butler County nun, nursing home director, 95, dies

“I always liked building things,” Colling said 10 years ago. “I get a lot of credit here, but I always had great support from the board of directors and the congregation.”

A native of Quincy, Ill., Colling worked in a nursing facility as a teenager where she had contact with the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor. That inspired her to convert to Catholicism and two years later to enter the congregation when she took the name of Sr. Mary Pascaline.

In 1954, she made Perpetual Profession. She began her ministry in the business office and was sent to sponsored hospitals in Ohio and Kentucky to develop her skills. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Dayton in 1961. Then she obtained a master’s in hospital administration in 1964 from St. Louis University.

She served at St. Margaret Hospital in Kansas for six years.

At Schroder, she ministered in administration, then volunteered her time and energy to the development office and gift shop.

“Life goes quick, but I’ve been happy here,” she said in 2012. “I never thought I’d be here 40 years, but as long as I can help people it’s all good.”

In 1995, she founded Extravagant Bargains Thrift Store on Main Street that raised money for the manor. She also served on various hospital and community boards and was a member of Altrusa of Hamilton for years.

She is survived by her fellow sisters, the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, her niece, Shirley Wingerter, and nephews, Bill and Don Hanley.

A wake will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, followed by Liturgy of Resurrection at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Chapel.