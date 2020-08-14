Butler County man says males threatened to stab him when confronted about dumpster diving

The victim said he had seen the three earlier in the evening and had seen them in the past doing the same thing and leaving a mess. He said he had confronted them about it and one of them pulled two “mini swords” and threatened to stab him. He said he had told them he did not want to fight and went back into his apartment.

A short time later, he said, they returned and yelled for him to come out and fight them. He called 911 and they left just prior to the arrival of officers. A woman at the scene had witnessed the dispute and took a picture of the vehicle the three had used, a black Jeep SUV, and its temporary registration.