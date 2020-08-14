Butler County man says males threatened to stab him when confronted about dumpster diving

An Oxford apartment resident told police he had been threatened after telling three males to stop “Dumpster diving” at the complex Aug. 5, according to a police report.
The victim said he had seen the three earlier in the evening and had seen them in the past doing the same thing and leaving a mess. He said he had confronted them about it and one of them pulled two “mini swords” and threatened to stab him. He said he had told them he did not want to fight and went back into his apartment.
A short time later, he said, they returned and yelled for him to come out and fight them. He called 911 and they left just prior to the arrival of officers. A woman at the scene had witnessed the dispute and took a picture of the vehicle the three had used, a black Jeep SUV, and its temporary registration.
While one officer was taking the report, others were patrolling the area and came across the Jeep SUV on Edgehill Drive. The driver was not identified in the report because no charges had been filed. While speaking with the uncharged suspect and juvenile passenger, an officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which was then searched.
The following items were found and confiscated: two large knives in black with gold sheaths, glass smoking pipe inside a poker chip container, glass smoking pipe inside a black sunglass case, journal with narcotics information, Ziploc baggie containing small baggies, electronic scale with green vegetation on it and green vegetation inside cellophane.
The uncharged suspect admitted the dispute but denied pulling out any knives. He said his son was with them at the apartment and he was the one who was upset with the victim.
The victim did not wish to press charges but wanted the juveniles gone from the complex and advised to not come back.