Butler County man opens DQ Grill and Chill location in Fairfield

His Fairfield location, 5841 Dixie Highway, opened Saturday, and Patel reports sales have been “very strong” in the first few days. The Fairfield DQ Grill and Chill is a 2,300-square-foot, standalone building that features a drive-through.

He has hired 55 employees and is looking for more, he said. Finding enough employees to operate a restaurant that’s open 12 hours a day, seven days a week is “a definite challenge,” he said.