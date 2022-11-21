Butler County hires new finance director

“With the wealth of experience, competencies, and business acumen, Mr. McCormick brings a ray of hope for me as I implement projects and provide data driven financial analysis to the board of commissioners both of which I’ve wanted to produce since I arrived in Butler County. . Circumstances, COVID and stability in the Finance Department are two pressing issues why I haven’t been able to meet my own expectations.”

Explore Retention a problem for Butler County as leadership team loses another person

There has been a void in the county’s top leadership team this year after former finance director Angel Burton tendered her resignation in February to work closer to her Clermont County home and former assistant county administrator Scott Timmer, former Human Resources director Laurie Murphy and former assets and purchasing director Chris Hacker all took jobs at the city of Fairfield.