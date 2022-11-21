Butler County hires new finance director

Butler County has been without a top finance guru for nine months but the commissioners are expected to approve hiring David McCormick this morning at an annual salary of $138,502.
County Administrator Judi Boyko told the Journal-News McCormick joins the county bringing nearly 30 years of experience at the CVG Airport.
“Mr. David McCormick brings 30 plus years in the finance industry — quasi-public and private sectors, and multiple accreditations — CPA, CPFO and an MBA. He’s a proven finance leader and has demonstrated strong competencies in internal controls and risk management, continuous and quality improvements, and alignment of business systems, IT and financial,” Boyko said.
“With the wealth of experience, competencies, and business acumen, Mr. McCormick brings a ray of hope for me as I implement projects and provide data driven financial analysis to the board of commissioners both of which I’ve wanted to produce since I arrived in Butler County. . Circumstances, COVID and stability in the Finance Department are two pressing issues why I haven’t been able to meet my own expectations.”
There has been a void in the county’s top leadership team this year after former finance director Angel Burton tendered her resignation in February to work closer to her Clermont County home and former assistant county administrator Scott Timmer, former Human Resources director Laurie Murphy and former assets and purchasing director Chris Hacker all took jobs at the city of Fairfield.
Boyko and the commissioners have said filling the finance job is the most critical and, to that end, hired a consulting firm for $15,000 in May to find a new finance director. Sheriff’s Department Finance Director Vickie Barger has also pitched in to help and they also contracted with former Lakota Schools treasurer Jenni Logan for $45,000 to pitch in beginning Sept. 9 through the end of February.
Burton gave her two-week notice on Feb. 2 after accepting the finance director job at Clermont Senior Services.
Boyko hired Burton in May 2020 to replace former Finance Director Tawana Keels who left the position abruptly on Feb. 7, after seven years leading the county’s finance department.
