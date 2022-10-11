Retention a problem for Butler County as leadership team loses another person

Commissioner T.C. Rogers told the Journal-News ”it’s definitely more than money,” when asked why people keep leaving, but he wouldn’t elaborate on what the problem might be.

He said they obviously need to get those positions filled quickly, which has proven very difficult in today’s world when finding employees has proven to be tough.

“We need to step up our efforts and make some real changes by the end of the year,” Rogers said.

Boyko said they need to work on retention issues.

“I’m encouraged though the market continues to validate the county attracts talented professionals,” she said. “Why our talent leaves is something I will discuss further with the board.”

Hacker could not be reached for comment, in his resignation letter he delivered to Boyko on Friday said “it was a pleasure to serve alongside and learn from you.”

“Thank you for the many opportunities I have been afforded which have prepared me to take this next step in my career,” Hacker said. “While I am excited to take on the challenges ahead, leaving is bittersweet as I have countless positive experiences with Butler County.”

He also told Boyko he would do what he can “to make the transition as seamless as possible.”

Commissioners Don Dixon said Hacker was a good employee who will be missed but declined comment on the issue of losing so many of their management staff, Commissioner Cindy Carpenter could not be reached for comment.

Boyko and the commissioners have said filling the finance job is the most critical and to that end hired a consulting firm for $15,000 in May to find a new finance director. They have also contracted with former Lakota Schools treasurer Jenni Logan for $45,000 to pitch in beginning Sept. 9 through the end of February.

At the time they hired the head hunter they thought the company might also be able to help find a replacement for Timmer and an economic development director. The only positions currently listed on the commissioners’ website are the finance and human resources directors. Now they also have to replace Hacker.

“Chris has contributed greatly to Butler County during his short tenure; his work ethic, resourcefulness, character, and pleasant demeanor have all been wonderful additions to the team,” Boyko said. “I am very fond of Chris and am saddened to lose him and the contributions he made to advance the organization,”

When Hacker was hired in March 2021 with a $90,100 annual salary, the commissioners said he needed to earn his keep. Boyko told the commissioners in January Hacker produced a $45,000-per-year savings through the competitive bidding process and $50,000 by performing many procurement-related services in-house.

The asset and purchasing position had been vacant since November 2016, when Randy Quisenberry left for a job at the Council on Aging for Southwest Ohio.

All three of the former directors who now work for Fairfield are considerably better paid, despite the fact Hacker recently received a significant raise from the county. Collectively the three are making $60,820 more working for the city than they were at the county. Timmer received a $30,000 bump to $165,000; Murphy is making $120,000, up from her $99,180 salary and Hacker will be paid $115,000 which is $10,000 more.

The commissioners addressed the apparent uncompetitive wage issue in July following a wage study update, doling out some substantial raises in an effort to right-size their salaries with their counterparts in the market and internally.

The total for all the non-union wage adjustments under the commissioners’ direct control was around $220,000. The highest increase at the top management level was $11,283 for Hacker. When performance raises were given in January his salary jumped to $93,717 and now stands at $105,000.

In all 71 employees received raises based on a market update by consultant Clemans Nelson. They also raised the minimum and maximum pay ranges 2%. Burton was making $118,158 when she left and now the range is $94,328 to $139,776. The range is the same for the human resources chief.

Timmer could not be reached for comment about all three of them leaving the county for Fairfield within the past year. He said in the announcement Hacker will be a great addition to his team.

“Chris brings the right mix of innovation, creativity, and discipline to the city’s finance department,” Timmer said. “Being familiar with Chris’ work both professionally and as a volunteer has allowed me to see the dedication and tenacity in which he tackles anything that comes his way. The city of Fairfield is excited to add Chris to our high-functioning team.”

Hacker replaces Jacob Burton who left the position after 15 months on the job to take the finance director position with the city of Monroe.