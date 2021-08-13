Butler County health departments urge universal masking indoors due to COVID-19 delta variant spike

“All three health departments strongly encourage all residents to follow guidance from the CDC. We urge all residents of Butler County to utilize universal masking while indoors in public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.”

“We encourage masking at any and all times while indoors including in such places as a business, office, agency, workplace, places of worship, school, libraries and while shopping or gathering with people not in your usual bubble, etc.”

Health officials added: “We have an obligation to do all that we can to protect one another from COVID-19, by masking once again, getting vaccinated if eligible, social distancing and washing our hands. Viruses live to mutate and they mutate to live. Each time the virus replicates, there is another chance for a new and stronger variant to form.”

“Vaccination is our best option to stop COVID-19 in its tracks. Only around 50% of those in Butler County are vaccinated, therefore, masking, distancing and cleaning become imperative to help provide additional ‘layers’ of prevention. This requires participation from all.”

Health officials said the recommendation is just that, not a mandatory order.

“This is not an order but a data-derived, science-based recommendation,” they said.

“We strongly recommend that until this new Delta variant is suppressed and under control and everyone who wants a vaccine gets one—all Butler County residents wear a mask when they are inside a building, while in a car, bus or other forms of enclosed spaces.

Health officials said those interested in getting a vaccine inoculation can locate a vaccine clinic at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.