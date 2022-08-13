Butler County General Health District now offering Novavax for COVID-19 prevention

In Butler County, the general health district in Hamilton received about 100 doses of the Novavax vaccine, according to the district’s spokesperson Erin Smiley, and started administering the doses on Monday.

Smiley said folks who had previously scheduled a vaccination appointment were given the option to receive Novavax. She said the district administered three doses on Monday and two doses on Tuesday.

“Those folks asked specifically for Novavax, so people do seem to be seeking it out specifically,” Smiley said.

The Novavax immunization regimen requires two doses, with the second coming three weeks after the first. The vaccine’s efficacy was published at slightly above 90% for all adults (about 91% effective for adults 18 to 65 years old and about 79% effective for adults over 65) in an FDA review.

However, the study was conducted before the Omicron wave, and the vaccine’s efficacy for Omicron subvariants is unknown, according to Yale Medicine.

Those interested in receiving the Novavax vaccine can schedule appointments through the Butler County General Health District, or walk in during the district’s vaccination clinic on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.