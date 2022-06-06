Butler County fire crews responding to huge barn fire

Fire crews from three townships are responding to a huge barn fire in Hanover Twp. this morning and dispatch says there was a person inside the structure.
The call came in at around 10:15 a.m. that a barn on Stahlhaber Road in Hanover Twp. was fully engulfed in flames. The dispatcher said there was reportedly a person in the barn and she doesn’t have confirmation whether the person has been rescued yet.
Crews from Hanover, Milford and Ross townships responded.
The Journal-News will update this story as more information becomes available.
