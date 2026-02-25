Butler County extends courts’ closure following fire at historic courthouse

Operations at the Butler County Area II Court and Butler County Probate Court will remain temporarily suspended through next week after Sunday’s fire forced the closure of the Butler County Historic Courthouse, county officials announced this morning.
Butler County Area II Court’s docket today and Thursday will be conducted at Butler County Area III Court at 9577 Beckett Road, Suite 300, West Chester Twp.
For more information and updates, visit areacourts.bcohio.gov or call 513-887-3459.
Butler County Probate Court will be open for emergency operations including the issuance of urgent marriage licenses starting Thursday 26 at the Butler County Government Services Center, 315 High St., Hamilton.
For more information and updates, visit probatecourt.bcohio.gov.
