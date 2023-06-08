BreakingNews
Butler County EMA director leaving
Butler County EMA director leaving

Credit: Nick Graham

Butler County Emergency Management Agency Director Matt Haverkos is leaving public service after 17 years to dedicate his time to a shipping business he started earlier this year.

Haverkos tendered his resignation to the EMA board on Monday but will be staying on until the end of the summer to acclimate his second-in-command, Jim Bolen. He said he has had side businesses since college and it’s time to move on.

ExploreButler County uniquely prepared to handle toxic emergencies

“I’ve been talking with the board and leadership for about six months on some transition course as I move onto private sector ventures after 17 years of emergency management...,” Haverkos told the Journal-News. ”Small business has always been my niche and emergency management has just been a passion. It’s an opportune time for me to explore and expand my entrepreneurship.”

He has been at the board for eight years and said he started a shipping business on the side earlier this year and “it’s multifaceted right now and it’s just going to take a lot more time and dedication from me.”

