Butler County Elections: Carruthers, Hall lead in Statehouse primary elections

There was not much to decide on Tuesday as candidates sought partisan nominations in the special August primary election.
Winners from Tuesday night’s special primary, which feature Ohio House and Senate candidates, will face their partisan rival in November’s general election. State Central Committee candidates were also on Tuesday’s ballot.
There were just two competitive Statehouse races on the GOP’s side of the aisle in Butler County.
Incumbent Republican House members Reps. Thomas Hall and Sara Carruthers are seeking re-election to Columbus, though they will represent significantly different areas of the county.
Hall faces first-time political candidate Matt King and is edging to him after the Butler County Board of Elections posted the unofficial early vote totals. Hall has 60.27%, while King has 39.73%, according to unofficial partial early vote totals.
These two candidates are seeking to represent the newly drawn 46th House District, which will represent a significant portion of eastern Butler County, including Middletown, Madison Twp., and Liberty Twp.
Democrat Lawrence Mulligan, Jr., will face the Republican winner in the Nov. 8 general election. He was uncontested in the Democratic primary.
Carruthers also faces a new political candidate in Cody Harper. Carruthers has a large lead over Harper, according to unofficial partial early vote totals. Carruther is leading Harper 80.9% to 19.1%.
These candidates are seeking to represent the newly drawn 47th House District, which represents central and much of western Butler County, including Oxford, Hanover Twp. and Hamilton.
Democrat Sam Lawrence will face the Republican winner in the Nov. 8 general election. He was uncontested in the Democratic primary.
This August special primary election is due to the inability of the Republican-controlled General Assembly to come up with a timely and equitable redistricting map that did not gerrymander districts, according to court rulings.
The Ohio Redistricting Commission was charged with creating fair Ohio House and Senate district maps, as well as congressional maps. Courts ruled several times against the commission’s failed attempts.
Because the maps had to be recreated multiple times, this special primary had to be conducted, which for Butler County alone will cost an estimated $335,000, according to the Butler County Board of Elections. However, the Ohio Legislature has appropriated funds for each county to assist with the cost of the election.
