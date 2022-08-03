Butler County Elections: Carruthers, Hall lead in Statehouse primary elections

These two candidates are seeking to represent the newly drawn 46th House District, which will represent a significant portion of eastern Butler County, including Middletown, Madison Twp., and Liberty Twp.

Democrat Lawrence Mulligan, Jr., will face the Republican winner in the Nov. 8 general election. He was uncontested in the Democratic primary.

Carruthers also faces a new political candidate in Cody Harper. Carruthers has a large lead over Harper, according to unofficial partial early vote totals. Carruther is leading Harper 80.9% to 19.1%.

These candidates are seeking to represent the newly drawn 47th House District, which represents central and much of western Butler County, including Oxford, Hanover Twp. and Hamilton.

Democrat Sam Lawrence will face the Republican winner in the Nov. 8 general election. He was uncontested in the Democratic primary.

This August special primary election is due to the inability of the Republican-controlled General Assembly to come up with a timely and equitable redistricting map that did not gerrymander districts, according to court rulings.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission was charged with creating fair Ohio House and Senate district maps, as well as congressional maps. Courts ruled several times against the commission’s failed attempts.

Because the maps had to be recreated multiple times, this special primary had to be conducted, which for Butler County alone will cost an estimated $335,000, according to the Butler County Board of Elections. However, the Ohio Legislature has appropriated funds for each county to assist with the cost of the election.