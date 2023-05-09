Butler County deputies investigating after body found in woods near Oxford

REILY TWP. — Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the woods near Oxford.
The body was discovered in the woods off Stillwell Beckett Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
It is not clear how long the body had been there nor the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.
This report will be updated with more information when it is available.
WCPO is a content provider for Cox First Media.
