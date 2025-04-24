Breaking: Talawanda student killed in Oxford house fire identified

Butler County Coroner ID’s Talawanda student killed in house fire

A Talawanda High School senior was killed in an Oxford Twp. house fire Tuesday, according to the school district. Firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road just before 4:30 p.m. Officials said the house was a “total loss.” NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

A Talawanda High School senior was killed in an Oxford Twp. house fire Tuesday, according to the school district. Firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road just before 4:30 p.m. Officials said the house was a “total loss.” NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

The identification for 18-year-old Talawanda High School senior killed in an Oxford Twp. house fire Tuesday was released by the Butler Count Coroner’s Office.

Ryan Starrett died from smoke inhalation, according to a Butler County Coroner’s Office preliminary report.

Multiple fire departments responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported house fire. Fire officials said the house was a “total loss.”

There were a dozen 911 calls about the house fire from neighbors and passersby, but one, presumably Starrett, said he and his mother were inside the house.

Details of the fatal fire are still under investigation. The state’s fire marshal has been called to investigate.

A Talawanda High School senior was killed in an Oxford Twp. house fire Tuesday, according to the school district. Firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road just before 4:30 p.m. Officials said the house was a “total loss.” NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

ExploreClick here for Oxford area stories

In Other News
1
Suspected MS-13 gang member arrested, retained in Butler County
2
Talawanda student killed in Oxford house fire identified
3
Hamilton residents want city council to reconsider marijuana...
4
Nuxhall Miracle League kicks off season with opening day parade
5
Mother’s advice pays off for Lakota East’s volleyball standout

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.