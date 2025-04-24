Butler County Coroner ID’s Talawanda student killed in house fire

Multiple fire departments responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported house fire. Fire officials said the house was a “total loss.”

There were a dozen 911 calls about the house fire from neighbors and passersby, but one, presumably Starrett, said he and his mother were inside the house.

Details of the fatal fire are still under investigation. The state’s fire marshal has been called to investigate.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham