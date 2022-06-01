BreakingNews
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
Butler County conducts compliance sweep on registered sex offenders

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said deputies assigned to the Sex Offender Registrations and Notification (SORN) Division conducted 112 verifications on May 25 of registered sex offenders and is investigating nine of those checks. There are more than 580 registered sex offenders in Butler County. SORN conducted periodic verifications of registered sex offenders throughout the year. FILE PHOTO

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has deputies conduct periodic checks on registered sex offenders, and last week his team performed verification checks on scores of people.

There are more than 580 registered sex offenders in Butler County. The operation performed by the Sex Offender Registrations and Notification (SORN) Division on May 25 saw several teams conduct the verifications throughout the day. The operation performed 112 verification checks, and nine are being investigated.

Sheriff Jones said these periodic checks are “vital in keeping the community safe.”

“It is vital to keep track of these people, so they do not re-offend,” he said.

For more information about the registered sex offenders in Butler County, visit www.butlersheriff.org and click SORN. Residents can check if offenders are living near them, and they can register for notification if an offender moves nearby.

Anyone with questions, contact Deputy Jacobs at 513-785-1256 or Deputy Spencer at 513-785-1277.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

