Butler County conducts compliance sweep on registered sex offenders

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has deputies conduct periodic checks on registered sex offenders, and last week his team performed verification checks on scores of people.
There are more than 580 registered sex offenders in Butler County. The operation performed by the Sex Offender Registrations and Notification (SORN) Division on May 25 saw several teams conduct the verifications throughout the day. The operation performed 112 verification checks, and nine are being investigated.
Sheriff Jones said these periodic checks are “vital in keeping the community safe.”
“It is vital to keep track of these people, so they do not re-offend,” he said.
For more information about the registered sex offenders in Butler County, visit www.butlersheriff.org and click SORN. Residents can check if offenders are living near them, and they can register for notification if an offender moves nearby.
Anyone with questions, contact Deputy Jacobs at 513-785-1256 or Deputy Spencer at 513-785-1277.
