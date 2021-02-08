Butler County commissioners provide more money for vaccination clinics

“We actually saw in the state of Ohio the number of vaccines go out to surpass the number of actual cases in the state of Ohio,” Haverkos said. “That should put a little wind in the sails that we are really knocking down these numbers.”

On Wednesday the state reported 908,096 people have received at least one vaccine dose, which eclipsed the 906,727 cumulative cases reported since the start of the pandemic. The county has had 33,104 confirmed cases since March.

The county must follow the tiered guidelines set out by Gov. Mike DeWine so they inoculated front-line health workers, firefighters and medics and nursing home residents. The vaccination of elderly residents has come in waves and school personnel started getting shots last week.

The commissioners approved seeking proposals for the $6 million program in December before vaccinations were available. They received five proposals to provide free widespread testing/immunization with “strike team” capability for hot spots. County Administrator Judi Boyko began negotiations with the top prospect but has not brought a recommendation to the commissioners yet.

On Tuesday the White House announced a new phase in the mass vaccination effort, sending a million doses of the vaccines directly to retail pharmacies, beginning to shift away from sending out doses for mass vaccinations. This is just another reason the commissioners want to wait before awarding the big contract.

“At this point there has not been identified a practical need to contract because I think right now, now they are talking about pharmacists doing the vaccines. Until there is a very clear path moving forward the commissioners aren’t going to contract just to contract.”

The county received $18.7 million in federal coronavirus relief funding and commissioners identified a number of programs to battle the pandemic, the testing/vaccine plan was one of the bigger cash allocations. Commissioner T.C. Rogers said they don’t need to spend all the money if things continue to change, but at least the of portion of mobile vaccinations is still very valid.

“We’re looking to see how much we’re going to need to serve the ones that can’t just get up and get in their car and go to a drug store or whatever,” Rogers said. “That’s the program we’re working on now. It’s still too early to tell.”

Haverkos, who was on the team that vetted the proposals, said as far as the full-blown plan “it is an enticing resource if we need it, right now there’s not enough doses to justify it and we’re not forecasting enough doses to justify it right now either.”

The $100,000 allotment of CARES funds will be used to help fund the vaccination clinics the three health departments and EMA are running. There are about six clinics going four-to-five days week throughout the county, according to Haverkos.

“We will be using some of the money to help us hire temporary staff to assist at the vaccine clinics,” Health Commissioner Jenny Bailer said. “This will help sustain the staffing necessary for successful and efficient vaccine clinics, as well as let most of our staff return to the important jobs they did in public health before vaccination clinics started.”

The commissioners have said they will continue to fund these efforts if more money is needed. Haverkos said they are also exploring other options through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.