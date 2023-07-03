Butler County cities celebrate the Fourth

People have partied all weekend to celebrate Independence Day. There are still several events happening today and Tuesday.

Here is a look at a few of the activities that are planned. Find more things to do online at journal-news.com/events.

FAIRFIELD

The Red, White & Kaboom! Fireworks over Fairfield party beings at 5 p.m. today with food trucks and fun at Village Green Park. At 6 p.m. will be a showing of “Captain America: The First Avenger.” After, folks are invited to move to Harbin Park for activities there.

Harbin will host food trucks and fun beginning at 7 p.m. The Sly Band performs at 8 p.m. and Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Those who watch may tune to 106.3FM to listen to the fireworks soundtrack at that time.

HAMILTON

Hamilton’s 4th of July Celebration is themed “Ice Cream, Baseball, Apple Pie and the 4th of July ... Hamilton! Ohio.” A parade steps off at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Butler County Fairgrounds on Fair Avenue and travels to Park Avenue at F Street.

The parade will include the Cincinnati Reds’ Mr. Red and Gapper as well as marching bands, little league teams, Special Olympics athletes and more.

After the parade is a Patriot Ceremony at noon at Second and Court streets, featuring the Hamilton Concert Band and the Queen City Sisters. There will be food throughout downtown and on Main Street, according to the Hamilton Community Foundation.

Free concerts at nearby RiversEdge Amphitheater include a 7:30 p.m. performance by The Classic Rock Experience and an 8:30 p.m. performance by That Arena Rock Show. Events are capped with a 10 p.m. fireworks show shot from Veterans Park and viewable along the Great Miami River Bike Trail in Hamilton.

MIDDLETOWN

The City of Middletown will have its Independence Day Festival from 4-11 p.m. today at Smith Park, 100 Tytus Ave. Events include live music, food, a flag jump by Team Fastrax Mayor Nicole Condrey and more. It ends with Yokum Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. and a pyro jump by Team Fastrax.

The “American Dreamin’” 4th of July Parade is at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It travels out of Smith Park and down Main Street, left on Central Avenue to Charles Street.

The City of Middletown has named the late Middletown Police officer Bill Hollister as the parade grand marshal. In his honor, Bill’s wife Marsha will ride in the parade. Folks are asked to bring their dogs to line the parade route in honor of Bill, who was a K9 handler.

MONROE

A 4th of July Parade is set for noon Tuesday in Monroe. It steps off from Kroger at 3033 Heritage Green Drive and ends at Monroe Community Park, 500 S. Main St.

Light Up the Sky sponsored by the Monroe Lions Club will take place beginning at 5 p.m. at Monroe Community Park and includes food trucks, games for children, hot air balloons, live music and refreshments. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

OXFORD

The Oxford Freedom Festival is set for 5-10:30 p.m. today at Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road. Activities include axe throwing, horse carriage rides, inflatables, face painting, balloons, a Gaga Pit, giant games and more. There will be live music, food, and it ends with 10 p.m. fireworks, which organizers say will be larger than last year’s fireworks.

Parking at Oxford Community Park will be $5 per vehicle. More information is online at enjoyoxford.org.

WARREN COUNTY