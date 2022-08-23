Butler County celebrates success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio

According to parent surveys, 91 percent of surveyed parents believe their children are better prepared for kindergarten, and 94 percent in high poverty zip codes. Additionally, 73 percent of parents shared “that we read together often,” and 84 percent in high poverty zip codes.

In the United States, the program has affiliates that head up the program locally to make the program more easily accessible. In Ohio, the program is called Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and it was established in 2019. Butler County is one of the 88 counties in the state to provide the program. Butler County United Way is a program affiliate and oversees the registration, database, distribution, and funding of the program within the county. Butler County United Way also works with community supporters such as libraries, schools and hospitals to expand enrollment accessibility in the community.

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine recently welcomed Dolly Parton to a luncheon in Columbus to celebrate the success of the Imagination Library program in Ohio.

“August 9 was the Annual First Lady Luncheon with Fran DeWine in Columbus. This year we celebrated the success of the Imagination Library throughout the state with a special appearance by Dolly Parton herself. We celebrated the great growth of the program across the state as we approach 50 percent of children in Ohio enrolled. Proceeds from the Luncheon benefit the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library affiliates in the state,” said Whitton.

Within Butler County, we have 11,900 children enrolled in the program out of 25,136 kids in the county, which is close to 48 percent, she said. Statewide, we are over 327,000 kids, which is 45 percent of the population of children under age 5.

“We invite hospitals, preschools, libraries, courts, fitness centers, etc. to be an enrollment point for parents,” said Whitton.

We also invite any person or organization that is passionate about early childhood literacy to help monetarily support this amazing program and ensure that it continues in our community. It costs only $25 to sponsor one child to receive a full year of monthly book deliveries—an affordable way for each of us to do our part in giving our youngest citizens a boost toward their bright futures, she said.

Whitton said Butler County United Way is proud to be able to help coordinate the growth of Imagination Library at a local level and help to improve the overall literacy rates of young children in the community.

Parents with young children can contact the Butler County United Way to learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at bc-unitedway.org, or by calling (513) 863-0800.

“We also support a variety of community service agencies in the county, particularly in the ways of education, health, and financial assistance…the building blocks of a sustainable life.” Whitton said.

Parents/guardians in Butler County with children under the age of 5 can go online at ohioimaginationlibrary.org and register their children for the free books. There is no restriction on who can participate.