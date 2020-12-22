Butler County brewery donates 240,000 meals to food bank fight hunger during pandemic

She said the Shared Harvest donation is part of a program that will see Molson Coors donate nearly 3 million meals in its 10 hometown and brewery-based markets in the U.S. and Canada.

Terry Perdue, president and CEO of Shared Harvest Foodbank, said nearly 30 percent of local residents, who have never had to visit a food pantry before, have found themselves in a food line for the first time.

He said Shared Harvest was “extremely grateful” for the support of Molson Coors, whose generosity enables the food bank to “combat hunger, right here at home.”

Bozdog said Molson Coors is continuing to make an impact in “a meaningful and relevant way,” helping those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic by donating canned water, producing hand sanitizer, and providing relief funds supporting those in the bar and restaurant industry.

“This program is a direct reflection of our commitment to improve our neighborhoods and invest in initiatives that build resilient communities,” she said. “The work being done on a local level is especially important, and we’ll continue to find more ways to give back and make a positive impact.”

To announce this donation to the community, Molson Coors will be unveiling a giant gift-wrapped billboard located on Interstate 75 just south of the Monroe exit.