Coronavirus: Vaccinations start at Ohio’s nursing homes

Gov. Mike DeWine estimated that 350,000 nursing home staff and residents are eligible to be vaccinated under the program.

“Today I want to remind everyone in Ohio that we are committed,” Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElory said. “We get up each day and think about how we can continue to fight. To residents and staff in these facilities, you are not alone. We will not give up until we prevail.”

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been among the hardest hit populations throughout the pandemic.

As cases in Ohio continued to climb in November and December, the coronavirus deaths continued to grow in nursing home and other long-term care facilities.

From Dec. 16 to April 15, Ohio has reported 3,992 COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That’s approximately 50% of the total 7,894 total deaths recorded in the state.

DeWine reminded Ohioans that while vaccines are now being distributed throughout the state, it’s still important for people to wear masks, social distance and follow health guidelines.

The governor noted Thursday that the expected Thanksgiving surge has not appeared to be as severe as health experts initially thought. DeWine credited public health orders, including the retail mask compliance order and curfew, at keeping cases from soaring.

However, he noted that the state’s current rate, which is an average of 10,000 cases a day according to ODH, still needs to go down.