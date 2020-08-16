Butler County book sale, which funds college scholarships, changes for 64th year

The organization believes the more women are educated, the higher their salaries, the stronger the family, Buchert said.

She said all types of books, DVDs, CDs, games and jigsaw puzzles will be available. All of the items are individually priced and only cash is accepted.

The book sale starts from 3-8 p.m. Sept. 17 with extended hours so shoppers can spread out, she said. The pre-sale includes a $5 entrance fee, she said.

There is no fee for the final three days of the sale: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 and noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 20 when the cost is $7 per bag.

All volunteers and customers must wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available, she said. A limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the sale at one time. Shoppers who would like to make an appointment to shop may call 513-424-1120.