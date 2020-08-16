Butler County book sale, which funds college scholarships, changes for 64th year

Postponed due to the coronavirus, the 64th annual American Association of University Women’s Book Sale will return next month with steps in place for the the safety of the volunteers and customers, said Chris Buchert, president of the Middletown chapter.
The book sale, postponed from April, will be held Sept. 17-20 at 2204 Central Ave., next to Stefano’s Italian Restaurant in a space formerly occupied by Steve’s Trophies.
Buchert said it was important to have the sale because the organization has to pay its rent and continue funding college scholarships. The book sale, which typically generates about $5,000, funds a renewable, four-year $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior; $800 scholarships to non-traditional students who attend Cincinnati State Middletown or Miami University Middletown; and funds two middle school students to attend Be Wise Camp, a summer week long STEM event organized by Ohio AAUW.
She said the group also is looking to assist a college student with any financial roadblocks. She used the example of a car battery.
“Anything that helps them in school,” Buchert said.
The organization believes the more women are educated, the higher their salaries, the stronger the family, Buchert said.
She said all types of books, DVDs, CDs, games and jigsaw puzzles will be available. All of the items are individually priced and only cash is accepted.
The book sale starts from 3-8 p.m. Sept. 17 with extended hours so shoppers can spread out, she said. The pre-sale includes a $5 entrance fee, she said.
There is no fee for the final three days of the sale: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 and noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 20 when the cost is $7 per bag.
All volunteers and customers must wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available, she said. A limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the sale at one time. Shoppers who would like to make an appointment to shop may call 513-424-1120.