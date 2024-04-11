Butler County auditor presents donation to humane society for animal shelter

The company was brought on board in 2023 to provide residents with an online experience for licensing dogs. This gift was made possible via DocuPet’s Safe&Happy Fund, which collects automatic donations through designer license tag purchases and direct donations made by residents.

“Our partnership with DocuPet streamlined services for the Auditor’s Office and is benefitting the community. We appreciate their desire to donate back to the county’s animal shelter and those residents that either directly donated online or purchased a designer license,” said Nix. “We anticipate this will be a yearly event.”

The donation will aid in sheltering, veterinary care and animal adoption at the shelter.

DocuPet is available to residents in Butler County. All dogs are required to hold a valid license. Pet owners can learn more and register for pet licenses online at butlercountyohio.docupet.com. Licensing by mail, phone, or in person is also available.