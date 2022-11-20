Butler County approves funding to address backlog of cases for in-home visit program

While the court applied for an ARPA, Holcomb’s team hired a former intern away from a nonprofit to take on investigative duties. The two investigators are working to catch up, hold caretakers accountable and make sure the vulnerable are alive and well.

“I can tell you with adding this second investigator position we are ensuring that the needs of our senior citizens are being met,” he said.

County commissioners approved a $424,068 grant award for Butler County’s Domestic Relations Court Monday. It plans to hire a magistrate/mediator to ease the rising number of custody cases. The funding will cover the position for two years.

The $183,783 grant for probate court will pay for the second investigator and a file clerk for two years.

“That is going to take the burden off our local taxpayers of funding this,” Holcomb said.

By the time the grants expire, court administrators hope to have backlogs cleared or see a county budget big enough to keep all hands on deck.

WCPO is a content partner of the Journal-News.