Butler County agency extends cooling assistance program: How to get help

“People are struggling," he said.

SELF has served more than 350 Butler County households through the program from July 1-Aug. 24 and provided 50 air conditioning units, he said.

The program is federally funded and provides assistance to low-income households with a member who is 60 years or older or can provide written medical verification that air conditioning is necessary for their health.

This includes conditions such as lung disease, COPD, or asthma. This year, households with a member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and can provide written verification, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill are also eligible for assistance, according to Diver.

Butler County residents may pick up an energy assistance application package outside SELF’s Hamilton office at 1790 S. Erie Highway or Middletown office at 930 9th Avenue. Applications may also be downloaded at www.selfhelps.org/2020-summer-crisis/

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill, to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $45,850.

Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance toward their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about weatherization or Summer Crisis Program requirements, contact SELF at 513-868-9300.