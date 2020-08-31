X

5 things to know about coronavirus: K-12 school case reporting, child care an issue as classes begin

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shrugs his shoulders in response to a reporter's question about him testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Bexley, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shrugs his shoulders in response to a reporter's question about him testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Bexley, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

Today is Monday, August 31 and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio K-12 schools will be required to create a coronavirus reporting system

Ohio K-12 schools will be required to create a coronavirus reporting system to allow parents to report cases to the district, Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Schools should report any student and staff cases to their health departments, which then will report the cases weekly to the Ohio Department of Health. Data will be shared each Wednesday on the state’s coronavirus website, the governor said during his Thursday briefing.

ExploreCoronavirus: State to report K-12 cases each week, DeWine says

Child care is making online school tough for some families

Local schools’ late decisions to start the year online gave some families as little as two weeks to find a caregiver, leaving some working parents scrambling as many child care centers are already full.

A few school districts are offering special programs where otherwise idled staff will watch over a small number of students whose families couldn’t find or couldn’t afford child care. Other parents face tough situations.

ExploreChild care issue makes online school tough for some families

Montgomery County is at a ’level 3′ alert

Montgomery County was the only county to move up to level 3 “red alert” status in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

Clark County dropped down to level 2, Preble County remained at level 3 and the remainder of the Miami Valley stayed at level 2, Gov. Mike DeWine reported during his Thursday briefing on the coronavirus.

ExploreCoronavirus: Montgomery County back up to ‘level 3′

Dayton cut spending to parks, playgrounds due to the pandemic

ExploreDayton to cut spending on parks, playgrounds due to COVID-19

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.