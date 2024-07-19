BreakingNews
Global tech outage affects local university, airport

Butler County 911 service restored after worldwide software disruption

Middletown police let residents know about outage.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
9 minutes ago
X

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said 911 service has been restored after an outage of more than 5 hours early Friday morning.

The outage happened because of the worldwide issues related to a CrowdStrike software update for Microsoft’s Windows 365.

A release by Jones said the Butler County 911 center disruption started about 1 a.m. Calls were routed to the Hamilton County 911 center and relayed via radio.

“Personnel were immediately called in to work on the issue,” Jones said in the release.

The system is functioning normally, the sheriff reported.

“No 911 calls went unanswered during the outage,” Jones said.

For Immediate Release… July 19th, 2024 Butler County 911 service restored Sheriff Richard K. Jones reports the...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 19, 2024

Middletown police reported similar 911 issues and restoration at 7:53 a.m.

During the disruption, they asked residents who needed assistance from police or fire to call 513-727-3632, the Monroe police or Ohio State Highway Patrol. Those agencies would work to relay the information to MIddletown police.

***UPDATE 7:53*** ALL PHONE LINES ARE BACK UP

Posted by Middletown Division of Police on Thursday, July 18, 2024

https://www.facebook.com/MPDOhio/posts/pfbid02AC7vaP4KrHhUczEwRgmvbwSMVAFcaCqoCwYJCw1zwV4btvPVo5VPqVQhHdVoAmUkl

In Other News
1
Butler County personnel costs increased 20% since 2022
2
Middletown finalizes financing in its Towne Mall purchase
3
Two Butler County businesses announce closures
4
John Carter sentenced to maximum in Katelyn Markham death
5
Fitton Center to expand with satellite location at The Foundry in...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top