Butler County 911 service restored after worldwide software disruption

A release by Jones said the Butler County 911 center disruption started about 1 a.m. Calls were routed to the Hamilton County 911 center and relayed via radio.

“Personnel were immediately called in to work on the issue,” Jones said in the release.

The system is functioning normally, the sheriff reported.

“No 911 calls went unanswered during the outage,” Jones said.

Middletown police reported similar 911 issues and restoration at 7:53 a.m.

During the disruption, they asked residents who needed assistance from police or fire to call 513-727-3632, the Monroe police or Ohio State Highway Patrol. Those agencies would work to relay the information to MIddletown police.

