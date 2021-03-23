Business at family-owned sandwich cafe ‘exploded’ after moving to Fairfield

“It’s my baby,” said Portillo, 40. “I have to make sure it’s growing.”

Actually, she works with her four babies, though most of them are grown. Her four children, Hannah, 23, a senior majoring in graphic arts at Miami University, Haylee, 17, a senior at Fairfield High School, Hayden, 13, a seventh-grader, and Harlin, 8, a second-grader, all work in the restaurant.

The three youngest all take on-line courses and study before and after the restaurant opens.

When the restaurant first opened, the family had nightly meetings to discuss ways to improve the product and customers service.

“We learned together,” the single mother said.

Sandwich Cafe took over a location that formerly was a computer store and is nestled between Hot Head Burrito and Miller St. Boutique.

“We love it here,” she said.

The business used to be open until 7 p.m.. Then Portillo realized sales were slow in the evening during the winter, so she closes at 4 p.m. The restaurant will stay open until 7 p.m. starting April 1, she said.

The cafe offers a wide variety of wraps, bagels, paninis, soups, sides and desserts and has gluten free and low carb options. She said everything is prepared fresh and each item is packaged individually to reduce the possible spread of germs.

Portillo, a former home-care nurse, said she was accustomed to keeping items sterile and “that doesn’t change in the restaurant.”

Due to the pandemic, Portillo also offers curb-side pickup, uses DoorDash and the paper products are disposable.

“People were scared at first,” she said. “You have to work around and do what’s best for the customer.”

Melissa Portillo, owner of Sandwich Cafe and Deli in Fairfield, shows off a turkey club panini, the restaurant's most popular sandwich. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

HOW TO GO

NAME: Sandwich Cafe and Deli

ADDRESS: 690-B Nilles Road, Fairfield

PHONE NUMBER: 513-889-3029

HOURS: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Starting April 1: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday