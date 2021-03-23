Business at family-owned sandwich cafe ‘exploded’ after moving to Fairfield

It took Melissa Portillo exactly one hour to realize she made the right decision.
Portillo, owner of the Sandwich Cafe & Deli, opened the business near Butler Tech in Fairfield Twp. in 2017, then relocated to Nilles Road in Fairfield last summer.
After opening on Aug. 29, Portillo said sales were $1,400 the first hour, and despite opening during the coronavirus pandemic, she said business has remained.
“We just exploded,” Portillo said, adding the businesses has received “tremendous support” from the city, school district and residents. “We were just shocked that we did that well.”
She hopes to open more Sandwich Cafes around the area.
“It’s my baby,” said Portillo, 40. “I have to make sure it’s growing.”
Actually, she works with her four babies, though most of them are grown. Her four children, Hannah, 23, a senior majoring in graphic arts at Miami University, Haylee, 17, a senior at Fairfield High School, Hayden, 13, a seventh-grader, and Harlin, 8, a second-grader, all work in the restaurant.
The three youngest all take on-line courses and study before and after the restaurant opens.
When the restaurant first opened, the family had nightly meetings to discuss ways to improve the product and customers service.
“We learned together,” the single mother said.
Sandwich Cafe took over a location that formerly was a computer store and is nestled between Hot Head Burrito and Miller St. Boutique.
“We love it here,” she said.
The business used to be open until 7 p.m.. Then Portillo realized sales were slow in the evening during the winter, so she closes at 4 p.m. The restaurant will stay open until 7 p.m. starting April 1, she said.
The cafe offers a wide variety of wraps, bagels, paninis, soups, sides and desserts and has gluten free and low carb options. She said everything is prepared fresh and each item is packaged individually to reduce the possible spread of germs.
Portillo, a former home-care nurse, said she was accustomed to keeping items sterile and “that doesn’t change in the restaurant.”
Due to the pandemic, Portillo also offers curb-side pickup, uses DoorDash and the paper products are disposable.
“People were scared at first,” she said. “You have to work around and do what’s best for the customer.”
HOW TO GO
NAME: Sandwich Cafe and Deli
ADDRESS: 690-B Nilles Road, Fairfield
PHONE NUMBER: 513-889-3029
HOURS: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Starting April 1: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday