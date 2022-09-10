Bus design honors Miami University and Myaamia tribe relationship

“Our 50th anniversary celebration is an affirmation of the mutual respect we have for one another,” Crawford said. “It is wonderful that the BCRTA is helping us commemorate the importance of this relationship in a way that our community can appreciate for years to come.”

Miami University students and staff may ride BCRTA buses free on campus, in Oxford and to and from the regional campuses.

More than 100 Myaamia students have graduated from Miami since 1991, with a 92% graduation rate for students in the Myaamia Heritage program, university officials said.

“These bus graphics are a new and creative way to educate the Miami community and general public about the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and share more about the relationship between the Miami Tribe and Miami University,” Strass said. “I look forward to seeing the bus around town as a visual reminder of the now 50-year relationship between the two Miamis.”