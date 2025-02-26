Brown promoted to West Chester Twp. administrator

“I just want to settle in for the next 30 days before I make any changes or any recommendations for changes,” Brown said.

“The administrator position is a little more outwardly focused, more board focused. I just need to find out what the trustees’ need from me, what the community needs from me, and how I can respond.”

Brown received a three-year contract that runs through Feb. 22, 2028. She will earn $165,000 annually.

“Lisa, congratulations. You’re one of those people that understand that we’re a humble community and sometimes we need a little bit of a kick in the pants to move us into the future,’’ said Trustee Ann Becker.

“I think you’ve got that for us – that professionalism, that courage to shake the dust off us. I appreciate that. I look forward to see what we do moving forward.”

Brown was hired by Burks in 2018 and has been involved in all aspects of the township’s operations. That, both trustees and Brown say, makes for a smooth transition.

“I’ve been working closely with all the directors, all the departments. I have a really good handle on operations,” Brown said.

The township has not released why Burks left the township. The Journal-News has requested a resignation agreement and the personnel files for Burks.

Trustee Mark Welch said the decision to promote Brown was an easy one.

“You know the culture. You are detail-oriented. You are highly responsible. You are as professional a person as I have ever seen. I’m grateful that you’re here. I think that you’re going to do a fantastic job.”

Brown said she would move forward to get additional administrative help.

“I have to hire someone. There is a lot going on. I cannot do all of this alone,’’ Brown said.

“I’m not sure if I will hire a person exactly to fill my shoes. That’s part of letting things settle, (and) take 30 days to figure out exactly what I need….what this organization needs, or if it (township) needs something else.”

Before coming to West Chester, Brown worked for the city of Clayton, near Dayton, as assistant to the city manager and human resource administrator.

Brown holds bachelor and master’s degrees from Wright State University and completed the International City/County Management Association’s Emerging Leaders Development Program.